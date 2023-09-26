Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VTWV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.01. 5,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.794 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

