iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Increased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,641,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,518,832. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.15 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

