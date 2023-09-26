iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

