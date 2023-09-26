Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 287 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

