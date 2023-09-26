Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $219.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.45 and its 200 day moving average is $218.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

