Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

