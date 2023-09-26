Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.69.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,705,988 shares of company stock valued at $572,785,986. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

