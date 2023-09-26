Fundamentum LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fundamentum LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $234.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.21 and its 200-day moving average is $238.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

