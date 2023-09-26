Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,137.29.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $38.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,059.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,612. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,078.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,789.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

