Financial Life Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.09. The company had a trading volume of 166,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,358. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

