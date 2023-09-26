Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $398.15. 227,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.03 and its 200 day moving average is $384.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $375.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

