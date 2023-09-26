Financial Life Advisors Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 12.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 225,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,308. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
