Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.10. The company had a trading volume of 170,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,085. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.