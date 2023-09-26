International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

