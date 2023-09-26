Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 99 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 77,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSA opened at $263.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $260.89 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.