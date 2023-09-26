Alterity Financial Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alterity Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.5% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $145.70. The company had a trading volume of 312,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

