Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 142,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 81,137 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

