Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.6 %

PEY traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.51. 895,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$9.82 and a 12 month high of C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of C$219.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.6934461 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.31.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

