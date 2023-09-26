The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSDK remained flat at $69.44 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $69.44.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

