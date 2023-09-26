The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSDK remained flat at $69.44 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $69.44.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
