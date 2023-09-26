Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.87). The firm had revenue of C$39.40 million during the quarter.

