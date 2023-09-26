Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.87). The firm had revenue of C$39.40 million during the quarter.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.