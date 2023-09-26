First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:FN traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,774. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.72 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 30.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.8366492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.33.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

