IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:IGM traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$33.45 and a one year high of C$43.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of C$771.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$765.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.9200415 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.63.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

