EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.65. 38,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,660. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.69 and a 200 day moving average of $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EGP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EastGroup Properties

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.