Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

DPMLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,039. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.08.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

