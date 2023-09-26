StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVI traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.72. 59,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 0.88. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$4.38 and a 52-week high of C$6.82.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$71.29 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of StorageVault Canada from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on StorageVault Canada

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.