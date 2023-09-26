Fundamentum LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fundamentum LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $454.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.23 and a 200-day moving average of $457.92.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

