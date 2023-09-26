Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,025,496 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,496 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,710.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. 114,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.