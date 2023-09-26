Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 160,866 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,866 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.53% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1509 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

