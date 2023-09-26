Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $27.57

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $26.34. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 9,639 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

