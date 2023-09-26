Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.51. 1,077,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

