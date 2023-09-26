Bill Few Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.82 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.