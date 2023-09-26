Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.72. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 14,552,889 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 447.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 397.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

