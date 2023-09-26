Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $332.34 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

