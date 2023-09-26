Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Down to $12.67

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $11.62. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 1,197,143 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after buying an additional 2,239,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 563.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 877,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

