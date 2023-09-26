Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $3.75. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 22,458 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $678.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

