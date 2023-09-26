Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down to $61.57

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.57, but opened at $59.05. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $59.23, with a volume of 82,566 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.