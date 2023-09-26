IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $27.19

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $26.28. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 26,524 shares.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $125,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $100,824.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,112.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,822 shares of company stock valued at $827,735. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,265.5% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

