loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.71. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 8,902 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.78 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,443.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,507,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,443.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,274,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,507,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 353,402 shares in the company, valued at $682,065.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,291 and sold 109,351 shares valued at $224,737. 83.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

