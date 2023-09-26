Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $47.30

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.30, but opened at $46.00. Prothena shares last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 65,320 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $337,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $337,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at $191,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $268,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $4,139,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

