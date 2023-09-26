Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $18.22

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $17.74. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 12,987,929 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

