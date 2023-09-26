Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down to $54.79

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.79, but opened at $53.36. Impinj shares last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 42,923 shares.

PI has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.84 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $137,886.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,704,330.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $31,561.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $137,886.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,704,330.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and sold 17,088 shares worth $1,325,136. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 111,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,406,000 after buying an additional 28,298 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

