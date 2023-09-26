iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.79

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.67. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 847,066 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut their price target on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.