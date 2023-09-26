Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $11.49. Coty shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 556,553 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.02.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coty

Coty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.