FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 232,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 471,554 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $23.19.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 809.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.