ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 814,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,402,998 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ProPetro Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,649 shares of company stock worth $1,452,243. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

