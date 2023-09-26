MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,901,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 11,106,164 shares.The stock last traded at $0.19 and had previously closed at $0.20.
MSP Recovery Trading Down 8.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
Featured Stories
