iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 240,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 499,911 shares.The stock last traded at $47.84 and had previously closed at $47.75.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,945,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 413,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

