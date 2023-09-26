Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.87. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 54,373 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 19.07 and a quick ratio of 19.07.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917,788 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 4,304,705 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,675 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

