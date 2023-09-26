iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lessened by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,785 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 765,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,718. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.4606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

