Burt Wealth Advisors Takes $211,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MOAT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 779,472 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

